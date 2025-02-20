Dominik Mysterio to quietly recruit 2-time WWE Champion from SmackDown to the Judgment Day? Exploring potential scenario

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio wants to recruit a new member to The Judgment Day. However, Finn Balor is completely against getting a new wrestler on board. Interestingly, because of this clash, there is a chance that Dirty Dom could quietly bring The Miz into the faction. But, this would only lead to trouble for the heel crew.

The Miz is currently a temporary member of The Final Testament. Karrion Kross has forcibly kept the two-time WWE Champion close because of Uncle Howdy’s interest in him. But, The A-Lister wants to escape The Herald of Doomsday and not be a part of his mission to hunt The Wyatt Sicks.

Seeking refuge, The Awesome One is desperate to separate himself from Kross via any means. Thus, if Dominik Mysterio offers him a spot in The Judgment Day, The Miz could be happy to hop on board. However, this would unintentionally invite Uncle Howdy's attention to Dom’s crew.

If the former Bo Dallas brings Alexa Bliss into his faction, then his squad would consist of two female and four male wrestlers. With The Miz joining The Judgment Day, the heel crew would have the same composition. Thus, this could lead to the two factions colliding and possibly earning a confrontation at WrestleMania 41.

This could also increase the divide between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. While it's is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Dominik Mysterio could also bring Aleister Black to WWE

Dominik Mysterio’s approach to recruiting a new member may not necessarily stay within the confines of the company. Recently, Aleister Black parted ways with AEW, and Dirty Dom could approach the former WWE star to join the ranks of The Judgment Day.

The Dutch pro wrestler would bring exactly the kind of dynamic energy the crew needs to return to its glory days. However, given Black’s nature and his personality aligning with the vibe of The Demon King, it could create some tension with Finn Balor.

The Prince is already not in favor of recruiting a new member. Moreover, someone like Black could also try to take the reins of the crew into his own hands. Thus, the internal clashes in The Judgment Day could increase because of Dominik Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the heel crew.

