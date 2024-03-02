Dominik Mysterio to quit The Judgment Day and join another WWE faction ahead of WrestleMania 40? Possible twist explored

Dominik Mysterio has had the run of his life alongside The Judgment Day. However, he could soon quit the group in pursuit of an individual goal leading up to WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 has been confusing for Dominik Mysterio, to say the least. During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Dirty Dom teased a feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship but later had a confrontation with Andrade, who will seemingly be in contention for the prestigious title as well. The former NXT North American Champion may have to find another opponent if he fails to earn a title shot.

Dominik may get disheartened after not being able to become a contender. One route that he could possibly take would be to join Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma against Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order on SmackDown. Continuing his long-term rivalry with his father would be an excellent option for Dirty Dom, leading to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The 26-year-old star may leave his current faction temporarily or take a complete exit as well. It will be intriguing to see how Rhea Ripley and other members of The Judgment Day react to the situation. While this scenario would be interesting to witness, it is just speculation for now.

What else could Dominik Mysterio do at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

The match card for WWE WrestleMania 40 is already stacked, and a battle for The Judgment Day is not confirmed yet. Dominik Mysterio could participate in a multi-man tag team match, representing the fearsome faction at The Show of Shows.

While it is unlikely, he could realistically face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. Additionally, the match does not have to be a singles competition. As featured on WWE RAW, superstars like Sami Zayn and Andrade are also seemingly in contention for The Ring General's title. A multi-man match may be in the plans.

Lastly, a match involving the Latino World Order and the Legado Del Fantasma is always possible. Simply helping Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is also a good option for Dirty Dom.

What do you think Dominik Mysterio will do at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

