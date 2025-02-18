Dominik Mysterio to replace Finn Balor, Liv Morgan becomes champion again? 4 predictions for The  Judgment Day after RAW

The Judgment Day is slowly trying to climb back to the top on Monday Night RAW and bring its glory days back.

This week, however, the heel faction fell short and lost all three of its matches on the red-branded show. Here are four predictions for the purple and black crew following this week’s episode.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan have inserted themselves into the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture. This week, The Judgment Day duo earned the hate and anger of reigning champs Naomi and Bianca Belair after a video showed that Morgan and Rodriguez could’ve been the ones who attacked Jade Cargill.

While Belair and The Glow swore to get revenge, Rodriguez and Morgan didn’t seem interested in giving a clear answer about whether they attacked The Storm or not.

This was followed by the Women’s Tag Champs attacking Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The revelation of Cargill’s real attacker would shake Bianca Belair and Naomi up. Interestingly, when it happens, owing to their current involvement in the matter, The Judgment Day would be there to take advantage of the chaos and could possibly win the tag titles in the future.

#3. The Judgment Day can be taken over by Aleister Black

JD McDonagh has been off television for quite a few weeks because of an injury. In his absence, Dominik Mysterio wants to get a new member in the faction. However, Finn Balor is completely against it. Despite this, Dirty Dom seems to be keen on recruiting someone and could possibly bring Aleister Black to the heel crew.

The Dutch pro wrestler recently left AEW. Thus, he could make a WWE return soon and join The Judgment Day.

While the 39-year-old would bring some much-needed strength to the faction, this may not sit well with Finn Balor. As a result, there is a possibility that Black could kick The Prince out after joining and may try to take over the heel faction.

#2. Finn Balor could turn babyface

Finn Balor’s character has become very stagnated in his current role. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion hasn’t had any major success as a singles superstar and despite always appearing angry and confident, he constantly loses his matches. The latest example of this was seen this week when Seth Rollins defeated him to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

Given his current power struggle against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, there is a possibility that the couple could get fed up with Balor’s antics. Since The Prince isn’t winning any matches and is still trying to act superior, he could get betrayed and kicked out of the faction. WWE could then use this chance to give the former Demon King a babyface turn.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could bring Omos to The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day commanded a lot of muscle power back when Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were part of the faction. Since their departure, however, the faction lacks a single dominant force and relies on its numbers to stay on top. However, this strategy hasn’t been working lately for the group, especially when it is a member short.

Thus, it is clear that the heel crew needs a strong wrestler on its side, and to fulfill this need, Dominik Mysterio could recruit Omos. The 7’3” monster could be the faction’s new enforcer and help it rise back to prominence. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the purple and black stable.

