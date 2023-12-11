Dominik Mysterio to be replaced by 51-year-old star in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

Things aren't looking too good for Dominik Mysterio, who lost the North American Championship to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline. None of his fellow Judgment Day members were there to help him. You've got to feel for him, especially after his concerning social media update following the big defeat.

Dirty Dom also questioned why nobody from The Judgment Day was at Deadline, which could lead to problems. Rhea Ripley may not be happy at what happened, which doesn't bode well for the second-generation star. It seems like Dominik may leave the group if he doesn't get kicked out.

Fortunately, for The Judgment Day, there is one WWE Superstar who wants to join the group. R-Truth has considered himself a member for a week, so he'd be happy to replace Dominik Mysterio, even if it's a temporary arrangement.

Truth could be used as a pawn for The Judgment Day to mock Mysterio and show him how little his potential exit would affect the group. This can ultimately lead to Dirty Dom attacking the popular veteran and taking back his place unless WWE has plans for him outside The Judgment Day.

It's a harmless December storyline to keep things moving before the Royal Rumble approaches. Dominik Mysterio can become an even more dastardly villain through this mini-arc.

Will the rest of The Judgment Day lose their titles like Dominik Mysterio?

The burning question now is, whether or not Dirty Dom remains part of the group, when will The Judgment Day lose their titles?

Finn Balor and Damian Priest's reign could end soon, with the Creed Brothers scheduled for a title match. The tag team division on RAW is quite stacked, with multiple other duos that could dethrone Balor and Priest.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley looks set to remain the Women's World Champion for some more time. Mami is on top of the world, and nobody comes close to her, at least until Becky Lynch finally challenges her for the title. The two could meet at WrestleMania 40, the earliest possible time Ripley can lose her belt.

What's next for Dominik Mysterio following his big defeat? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

