Dominik Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Title with accidental help from top star? Exploring the possibility 

Dominik Mysterio has been on a roll since winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. "Dirty" Dom has managed to outsmart all of his challengers so far, and fans are loving the creative ways he has been using to retain his title.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Penta challenged Dominik Mysterio for the IC Title. During the bout, Rusev, who has also been eyeing Dominik's title, stormed out. However, before he could disrupt the match, Penta took him out. Mysterio took advantage of this distraction and utilized a hammer to put the luchador away, retaining his title.

The Bulgarian Brute will get another opportunity at the IC Championship next week. However, Mysterio may once again walk away with the title, as this time, Penta could interfere, inadvertently costing Rusev the match. This potential scenario could lead to a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship between Penta, Rusev, and Dominik Mysterio in the coming weeks.

The Bulgarian Brute challenged the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors on the September 29 episode of RAW, but Mysterio managed to secure the win by kicking the former AEW star below the belt while the referee was distracted. As for Penta, this week's bout was the luchador's third attempt at dethroning Mysterio, but he once again failed to do so.

It could be argued that if it weren't for Rusev's interference, the Mexican star could have had a better chance at defeating Mysterio. Therefore, Zero Fear may get himself involved in next week's bout and disrupt it.

That said, this scenario is only speculative at this point. Fans will have to tune in next week to see what happens when The Bulgarian Brute gets his rematch against "Dirty" Dom.

Dominik Mysterio could defend the Intercontinental Championship against John Cena

John Cena defeated his longtime rival, AJ Styles, at Crown Jewel in a tremendous match that had fans buzzing. The Franchise Player now only has four appearances left in his Farewell Tour.

John Cena is rumored to face Dominik Mysterio for the IC Title before hanging up his wrestling boots. Their potential bout could happen at Survivor Series: WarGames, which is set to take place in Mysterio's hometown of San Diego, California.

If The Cenation Leader wins the Intercontinental Championship, he would officially become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. That said, while this could happen, nothing has been confirmed yet.

