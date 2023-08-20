Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley to face WWE Superstar who may retire Rey Mysterio? Exploring possible dream match

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are set for a mixed tag team match in WWE NXT. The Judgment Day duo will take on Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria at NXT Heatwave on August 22, 2023. The high-profile showdown could plant the seeds for a dream bout between Rey Mysterio and Lee.

The WWE Hall of Famer is seemingly a mentor to Dragon Lee on WWE NXT. Rey was in the enigmatic luchador's corner for his North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio on the August 8, 2023, episode of the white-and-gold show.

WWE could use the teacher-student relationship between Rey and Lee to create a retirement storyline for the veteran wrestler. The Master of the 619 has shown no signs of slowing down, but he will have to hang up his boots one day because of pro wrestling's grueling nature.

In addition to being Rey Mysterio's potential final opponent, Dragon Lee could be the one to take the NXT North American Championship away from Dominik. The 28-year-old star could have dethroned the champion if it wasn't for Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria will pick up the win against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on Tuesday at NXT Heatwave.

Rey Mysterio to cost Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at NXT Heatwave? Looking at the possibility

The Judgment Day has been a thorn in Rey Mysterio's side for almost a year now. The faction forced the Hall of Famer to switch brands. Dominik and The Eradicator also tried to ruin Christmas for the Mysterios last year.

The iconic luchador could return to NXT this week for the mixed tag team match. Rey could cost the North American Champion and the Women's World Champion their bout against the up-and-coming duo of Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

It remains to be seen if Shawn Michaels will book another confrontation between Rey, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley on the white-and-gold brand.

