The Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen relationship was one of the biggest things to come out of WWE last year. While the duo is currently going strong on the red brand, that may not last long as "Dirty" Dom could potentially turn on "Mami" due to a four-time champion.

The superstar in question is Michelle McCool. For fans unaware, the former Divas Champion is rumored to make a return at Royal Rumble 2024. If that does come to fruition, this may turn into something more, as WWE could align her with the fearsome group.

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest recently showed interest in having McCool join their faction. Reacting to the same, the former WWE Women's Champion liked Dom's idea of having two "Mamis" in the heel faction.

Given that, it would still be surprising to see Michelle McCool join forces with the faction. However, it may not sit down well with Rhea Ripley, as the current Women's World Champion is against the idea of having another female superstar in the faction.

Hence, this potential angle could lead to a rift between Dominik and Ripley, which could eventually result in "Dirty" Dom turning on the current Women's World Champion.

On another note, Damian Priest already has his differences with Ripley. Hence, Dom and Priest could coerce the entire faction into turning on Ripley before replacing her with Michelle McCool in the group.

The Judgment Day currently comprises of five members

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions on the main roster currently. The heel stable currently features Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

However, former 24/7 Champion R-Truth has been trying his best to get into the fearsome faction. Nonetheless, Ripley recently revealed that Truth is not a part of The Judgment Day yet.

"I've had it up to here with Truth, I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day," she said on WWE's 2024 Preview Special.

On another note, it will be interesting to see if the dominant faction adds another superstar to its ranks in the coming days.

Do you want Dominik Mysterio to turn on Rhea Ripley? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.