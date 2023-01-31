“Don’t do her like that” - WWE Universe hilariously reacts to WrestleMania graphic of Charlotte Flair

Former RAW Women's Champion and Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley made her choice for the WrestleMania main event earlier tonight on WWE RAW when she chose to challenge Charlotte Flair. Fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after the official poster was posted on the microblogging site.

Rhea Ripley emerged victorious on January 8 when The Nightmare outlasted 29 other women at the Women's Rumble match. She had the chance to choose from current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. She chose Flair owing to their storied rivalry in the past.

The match was made official a few minutes later when the graphic was shared online, and the WWE Universe has made it clear that Charlotte Flair doesn't look like herself on the graphic that has been used.

It's unclear why this is, but many fans have called out the company's photoshopping skills and even called for her to be given a new graphic.

Charlotte Flair chose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 following her Royal Rumble win and was able to dethrone her of the NXT Women's Championship. It appears that The Nightmare now wants to run the clock back and show The Queen that she has what it takes to dethrone her off the SmackDown Women's Championship this year.

Ripley has come a long way since 2020 when she lost her title in an empty arena, and this year will be the year that she is able to prove it to the WWE Universe and Charlotte Flair.

