Dragon Lee must pay attention to 45-year-old star who may want to replace him as Rey Mysterio's partner at WrestleMania

Dragon Lee is set to perform in his first WrestleMania this weekend with Rey Mysterio as his partner, but he may have to pay attention to other people as well. Although he and Rey are scheduled to fight Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, a 45-year-old star from his group could give him some trouble. That would be Carlito.

After injuring Rey Mysterio and causing him to be absent from WWE programming in November 2023, Santos Escobar continued to feud with the members of the Latino World Order. However, Dragon Lee occasionally joined the group to even the odds and help gain leverage against Legado Del Fantasma. When the WWE Hall of Famer eventually returned to television, he officially added Dragon Lee to the Latino World Order. However, this move could be something that Carlito would not be the biggest fan of.

It was interesting to see that when Rey introduced Lee as the newest member of the Latino World Order and his tag team partner for WrestleMania XL, The Caribbean Bad Apple's face changed to disbelief. From the looks of it, he may have expected to be the one to team up with Rey instead.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the 45-year-old star could handle business on his own by sneakily attacking Dragon Lee backstage. In this way, Lee won't be able to compete and Mysterio will have no choice but to replace him with Carlito. At WrestleMania XL, Carlito could then betray the WWE Hall of Famer and the rest of the group.

Did Rey Mysterio find it easy to pick Dragon Lee as his WrestleMania XL partner?

Legado Del Fantasma and Latino World Order had a brawl last week on SmackDown.

Aside from Carlito and Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio has a couple more options for who he wants as a partner for WrestleMania XL. While this may have been advantageous for him, it was also quite a problem.

On SmackDown LowDown, Rey said that last week was an exciting moment for the group. He added that it was a hard decision to pick who he wanted to have as a partner for WrestleMania XL, but hopefully, everything would work out well because he knew Lee was passionate about the group.

What did Rey Mysterio think about Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar's pairing?

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Rey Mysterio stated that his upcoming match for the event was special. The Master of the 619 said he did not know that his son, Dominik Mysterio, and Santos Escobar had so much in common, as they are both spoiled and throw tantrums. For this weekend, he plans on teaching them who the boss is.

It would be interesting to see what both teams will have in store for WrestleMania this weekend.

