WWE's Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar's latest appearance featured a confrontation between him and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

The short story goes as follows: Lesnar challenged Lashley to a rubber match at this year's Elimination Chamber. Lashley decided to play heel and keep The Beast waiting for his answer. This earned The All Mighty a couple of F5, courtesy of Brock Lesnar.

While their long-standing rivalry seems to be coming to a close, you might be surprised to find out who some of the superstars are that The Beast has yet to feud with 'mano a mano'. Here are a few!

#3 Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar has yet to occur

While some superstars are best suited to being one or the other in regards to being a face or heel, Kevin Owens is a different story. KO has the rare ability to make the audience love him one minute, only to have them ready, willing, and able to rip him limb from limb the next.

Whether it be as a resilient do-gooder or the ultimate baddie, Owens has been involved in feuds with pretty much every high-profile WWE Superstar on the current roster. Excluding The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

According to Road Dogg (via his Oh You Didn't Know podcast), the WWE Hall of Famer claimed Brock had no intention of working with Owens when discussing The Beast's decision to work with AJ Styles over Jinder Mahal at Survivor Series in 2017.

"I want to clarify, it is not that he did not want to work with Jinder. It’s that he really thought he could have a better match with AJ. So I just wanted that to be clear. Like because look, I don’t think I’ve ever heard of Brock saying I don’t want (to), I’m not working with that guy. Well, I did, I did hear that with Kevin Owens, but only him."

#2 Matt Riddle and The Beast Incarnate apparently have issues

It's been quite some time since the WWE Universe saw The Original Bro in action, and while no one knows the exact reason why he's been sidelined, everything seems to be looking up for a Matt Riddle return soon.

That being said, Brock Lesnar probably won't be in any of the WWE writers' considerations as it pertains to a Matt Riddle feud. Judging from the past, The Beast is seemingly not a fan of the former United States Champion, as stated by Bleacher Report via Pro Wrestling Sheet,

"Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle got into a backstage verbal altercation prior to Royal Rumble. Details are scarce at this time, but sources tell us Lesnar and Riddle passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued. One source says Brock saw Matt and wanted him to know the reality of the situation between them."

#1 Batista vs. Brock Lesnar

Though it was always heavily touted that John Cena and Batista's wrestling careers paralleled each other, the same can be said for Brock Lesnar as well. From similar physiques and monikers, down to the fact that both men trained in OVW and burst onto WWE's main roster around the same time.

It would only make sense for the two to come to blows in a high-stakes, one-on-one encounter, wouldn't it? Well, while this never came to be, it almost did.

According to former WWE Creative Writer Court Bauer, there were plans for Brock Lesnar to return to WWE in 2005, following his departure a year prior.

"We were going to have him leave a trail of wreckage until Batista said, that’s enough. You’re on my turf. I’m going to put down this great white shark. Someone asked Vince point-blank is he in fact coming back and we got the answer to not factor Brock Lesnar into our plans for the immediate future. That was Vince’s very firm way of saying we’re not doing business with him at the moment."

