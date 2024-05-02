Drew McIntyre and 5 WWE stars who upped their social media game recently

WWE Superstars has always utilized different things outside the company to promote further their characters, feuds, matches, and much more. In modern times, social media has emerged as a major tool for wrestlers.

One superstar who is a perfect example of this is Drew McIntyre. While The Scottish Warrior has always been a top star and an excellent wrestler, he garnered more praise after turning heel and making entertaining comments against his rivals, specifically CM Punk, on social media. However, the former WWE Champion is just one of the many names who seem to have perfected the art of using social media, especially X (formerly called Twitter).

For this list, we will look at five more superstars who recently elevated their social media presence:

#5. Nia Jax has perfected the art of short responses

Nia Jax has been pretty impressive since her return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Australian-born superstar has shown great improvement in her in-ring work and has worked incredible matches with Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and LIV Morgan. Additionally, The Irresistible Force has been equally good about her character work as a heel.

The former champion has also used social media to great effect. Jax uses her X (Twitter) account to respond to her rivals with witty, short responses. And when she breaks her on-screen character, the 39-year-old is often at the forefront while supporting her colleagues or interacting with fans.

#4. CM Punk is savage on social media

The Best in The World is as savage as it gets whenever he holds a microphone. The same can be said about his social media game. Unlike Nia Jax, The Second City uses his Instagram account to post witty messages to troll his rivals. Punk is currently embroiled in a highly entertaining feud with Drew McIntyre, and both superstars have used social media brilliantly to add new dimensions to the storyline.

It all started when McIntyre injured Punk during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and then later posted a meme on social media to celebrate the same. However, it came back to haunt The Scottish Warrior as The Voice of The Voiceless turned the tables on him at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The former WWE Champion attacked McIntyre after the latter confronted him after winning the World Title. Punk's attack paved the way for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and end McIntyre's reign. The Best in The World celebrated the occasion by posting a similar meme on his Instagram account.

#3. Grayson Waller has even managed to gain the attention of a massive mainstream fanbase

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller is often ''No Holds Barred'' on social media. The Australian star regularly takes jibes on the Stamford-based promotion, his colleagues, and even mainstream stars like Taylor Swift.

In the past, Grayson Waller angered "Swifties" after he stated that Travis Kelce, an NFL player and the singer's boyfriend, "settle for a six." He has since dropped an apology, which in Grayson's nature, is not an apology but more of an insult to her fans.

#2. Dijak has garnered more fans due to his social media presence

The 2024 WWE Draft saw Dijak selected as one of the NXT stars to join the Monday Night RAW roster. The talented superstar has developed a major fanbase on Twitter due to his witty tweets.

Dijak has garnered praise after returning to NXT and delivering exciting matches. However, his social media game has also helped his character a lot. The RAW Superstar has developed a cult following due to his ability to ratio fellow users. For those unaware, a user is ''ratio-ed'' on Twitter (X) when a reply to their tweet garners more likes.

#1. Chelsea Green's WWE character is heavily linked to social media

Chelsea Green returned to WWE in 2023 with a "Karen" character, where she demanded to get things done her way and complained when they weren't, mostly to Adam Pearce. The duo regularly engage in hilarious exchanges on social media.

Aside from her banter with Adam, the WWE Superstar has enhanced her character brilliantly through her entertaining self-bragging posts on social media. Green was even nominated for the 2024 Social Star of the Year, and although Drew won, the 33-year-old still shared the stage with him.

