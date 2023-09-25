Drew McIntyre to align with an unexpected partner on WWE RAW tonight? Aftermath of Matt Riddle's release

Drew McIntyre has been one of RAW's top names since returning to WWE at Money in the Bank 2023. After a brief tag team run with Matt Riddle, The Scottish Warrior is seemingly back to being a solo competitor. Meanwhile, he has also had issues with one of the latest names to join the red brand's roster.

Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to RAW at Payback 2023 after the latter 'quit' the company. The Scottish Warrior was displeased with the decision and last week, he bested Jey Uso in a one-on-one match. Will McIntyre give the former Bloodline member a chance following his victory over the latter?

McIntyre is scheduled to appear on Miz TV on this week's RAW. If The Judgment Day interrupts the segment, it can lead to a tag team match. Jey Uso can offer to team up with The Scottish Warrior to target the villainous faction since he has also had problems with the group.

Last week on RAW, McIntyre briefly looked concerned when The Judgment Day ambushed Jey Uso after their match. However, he did not save his long-time adversary, leading to Cody Rhodes coming to Jey's aid.

If Jey Uso partnered with McIntyre on RAW amid their issues, the latter might change his stance about the former Bloodline member.

Drew McIntyre could challenge a current world champion soon

It has been a while since Drew McIntyre had gold around his waist. Hence, he wants to take down a few top names before challenging the top titleholder on RAW. Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and has a storied history with The Scottish Warrior.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior discussed his plans to pursue the world title.

“I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the world title with Seth.”

Matt Riddle was unfortunately released from his contract last week. Drew McIntyre could aim to recover from the setback and embark on a solid solo run again, possibly as a heel.