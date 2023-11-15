Drew McIntyre to go back to his roots with The Judgment Day after 4,031 days? Analyzing the chances

Drew McIntyre shocked everyone by seemingly joining The Judgment Day on this week's WWE RAW. Could he go back to his roots after over 11 years to make a statement?

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre shook Rhea Ripley's hand, seemingly confirming that he is now in alliance with The Judgment Day. This could very well be his much-awaited heel turn. There is also a buzz about him possibly representing the corrupt faction at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

One common thing about The Judgment Day is that even though the members use the faction's theme song while they're together, they also have their individual entrance themes for their matches. While Drew has his theme song, he may change it soon to fit his new onscreen character.

The Scottish Warrior could go back to his old theme song, Broken Dreams, after over 11 years. The last time he used it on television was in the prelude of his entrance at Clash at The Castle 2022. However, he hasn't used the song as his primary entrance theme since 2012. The company recently teased the song's return by quoting the lyrics on their official X handle.

While nothing is confirmed, this change could realistically happen soon.

Drew McIntyre talked about bringing back his old theme song on WWE RAW

During the build-up to his match with Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle 2022, Drew McIntyre discussed bringing his old theme song back. He famously stated that he was waiting for the right occasion.

"I love my current theme, it suits who I am today. It’s very much the Warrior music and when I’m out in the ring, I’m very much an animal in that ring. But at the right time, the right occasion, the right match, the right event, I think it’d be appropriate to bring it back, and that’s all I’ll say right now." [H/T Wrestlezone]

While fans thankfully heard the song at Clash at The Castle, it has yet to become The Scottish Warrior's full-time entrance theme. His recent heel turn may be the perfect opportunity to bring Broken Dreams back to WWE RAW.

