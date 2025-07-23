Drew McIntyre to introduce WWE megastar as his manager at SummerSlam and help him win? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre will be teaming up with Logan Paul for his match at SummerSlam. Despite having a great run, he and Paul will be facing Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. However, what if there is more than just a celebrity match in the cards for SummerSlam? What if this is where McIntyre brings out his manager to shock the world? But who could McIntyre’s manager be?If there is one person that McIntyre has always praised, it is The Rock. The Great One even gifted the Scotsman a sword when he re-signed with the company. He was also the person seen backstage sharing a laugh with the Scottish Warrior on RAW’s Netflix debut show.There have been a ton of speculations and fan theories regarding their relationship, and now could be the time for WWE to pull the trigger on an on-screen alliance. This would be a great swerve and something most fans won’t see coming since they are so deep in the current storyline.What if Drew McIntyre sold his soul to The Rock even before John Cena did? What if, after losing at SummerSlam, McIntyre cashes out and calls in a favor from the man who has said he believes in the Scottish Warrior? This could all culminate in McIntyre receiving a massive push.The Rock still sits with the Board of Directors in TKO. He can make anything happen. If Cena loses his title to Cody Rhodes, The Rock would want to have someone who can win it back, and Drew McIntyre is the perfect person for the job. Right now, however, these are just speculations.Drew McIntyre roasts modern wrestlersThere is no denying that McIntyre has one of the best male wrestler’s bodies in WWE. He not only has the intimidating height but also the build that sets him apart from the rest. However, this also makes him believe that modern wrestlers are not hitting the gym enough. Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, McIntyre made this claim.According to him, wrestlers need to look the part while being good in the ring. He compared the next generation to people one would find in a fast-food chain.McIntyre believes that this lack of proper physiques ruins the immersion of professional wrestling. He advises everyone who works in a promotion to hit the gym and stay consistent with their workout to look like they are actually wrestlers.