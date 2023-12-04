Drew McIntyre may be set to stay in WWE: 4 subtle signs that show his contract could be renewed

Drew McIntyre has been a major player on Monday Night RAW. From turning heel to voicing his frustration against Jey Uso and The Bloodline, McIntyre has done a great job of being the subject of discussion among WWE fans. Overall, the promotion should be happy with how he is performing.

However, along with that happiness, there is also something WWE needs to worry about when it comes to The Scottish Warrior. The reason behind why the promotion must worry is related to the 38-year-old's contract. After WrestleMania 40 next year, Drew McIntyre's deal with WWE is set to expire.

While many doubt he will re-sign with WWE, there are a few developments that suggest McIntyre might call the promotion his home for a few years to come. In this article, we will look at four such signs that suggest the Scotsman will sign a contract extension with WWE:

#4. Current storyline could end up with Drew McIntyre becoming the champion

Expand Tweet

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre cut a promo with Seth Rollins and asked him for another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, when Rollins revealed Jey Uso was next in line for a shot at the title, McIntyre lost his cool and launched an attack on The Visionary.

Later on the show, McIntyre also said to Sami Zayn that he is willing to do what it takes to reach the top. Given how the Scotsman looked in his backstage promo with Zayn, it feels like he is filled with the desire to win. Hence, if he faces Rollins again in the near future, it won't be surprising to see him pick up a win.

#3. Bash in Berlin advertisement

Expand Tweet

On August 31, 2024, WWE will make a trip to Germany to host Bash in Berlin. While the event is still far away, the promotion recently launched the official poster for it. In the poster, fans can see the likes of Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Drew McIntyre.

This poster released by the promotion suggests that McIntyre might stay in WWE. Given that his current contract is expiring in April 2024, why would the promotion advertise him for an event that will take place months later in August? This move by WWE suggests they are confident that the 38-year-old will re-sign.

#2. WWE not worried about Drew McIntyre signing

Under normal circumstances, the contract of a superstar like Drew McIntyre expiring would send WWE into panic mode. However, as per reports, the Stamford-based promotion is not worried about it since they believe the time in hand is enough for them to retain the Scotsman.

WWE's confidence is contrary to McIntyre's recent mood, as he reportedly wants his current deal to end so that he can spend more time with his family and friends in Scotland. Hence, this confidence shown by the promotion is indicative of the fact that they probably had positive discussions with the former WWE Champion.

#1. Rumors suggest Drew McIntyre will receive a massive push

Assuming Drew McIntyre has not signed or verbally agreed on a deal with WWE yet, the best way the promotion could persuade him to do so is by giving him a major push. As per reports, this is exactly what the Stamford-based promotion intends to do with The Scottish Warrior.

If that's the case, the WWE Universe could witness McIntyre dethroning Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Or, if he renews his contract and stays in the promotion, the 38-year-old could also be drafted to SmackDown, and a bigger reward could follow on the blue brand.