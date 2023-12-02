Drew McIntyre to be punished for his recent comments against WWE? Exploring potential reasons

Drew McIntyre has had a lot to say about WWE in recent weeks, and it could lead to him getting punished by the company for his actions.

Seth Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel on November 4 in Saudi Arabia. McIntyre has turned heel since the match, and had aligned himself with The Judgment Day for the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The heel faction came up short in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series, and McIntyre stormed backstage following the loss. He had taken a shot at the locker room by claiming that the WWE Universe was smarter than them, and attacked Seth Rollins this past Monday night on RAW. Rollins revealed to McIntyre that he would be defending the title against Jey Uso next week, and the veteran responded with a Glasgow Kiss to the champion's face.

Earlier today, McIntyre continued to complain about his treatment in the company. He noted that he was not featured on the Royal Rumble 2024 poster, and wondered if everyone understood his frustrations now. RAW GM Adam Pearce could feel obliged to confront the former WWE champion to ensure that he doesn't interfere in the World Heavyweight Championship match on Monday night.

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to battle Sami Zayn after the two had a backstage confrontation on WWE RAW. If McIntyre comes up short once again, he could completely lose it and cause Pearce to suspend him. Adam Pearce could send a stern warning to the rest of the locker room by suspending him from the red brand for his recent actions if the 38-year-old continues to bash the company.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer pitches unique direction for Drew McIntyre on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting storyline for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran suggested that the former champion be turned into a hired gun on the red brand. Russo added that it wouldn't matter if McIntyre was a babyface or a heel, and fans would always be wondering what he was going to do.

"I would book Drew as the hired gun. Babyface or heel, you'd never know what he is gonna eff up. It's almost like, after all this and everything, now he is a man on an island. He has got no emotions (...) That's how I'd book him." [1:18 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Drew McIntyre's attitude has completely changed after losing several title matches this year. Only time will tell what lies ahead for the popular star moving forward on WWE RAW.

Have you enjoyed Drew McIntyre's character change so? Would you like to see him challenge for a title again by the end of the year? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes