Drew McIntyre to quit WWE after 19-year veteran wins the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania? Possibility explored

This WrestleMania season is the most exciting it has been in years, with Drew McIntyre playing a massive part in it. His current run on RAW is among the best things in WWE right now. That's huge, considering The Rock recently turned heel and joined The Bloodline.

Nevertheless, McIntyre has flourished as a villain, especially after CM Punk's injury ruled him out of WrestleMania 40. His WWE contract expires later this year, so the company would be wise to use that to build further intrigue. Drew McIntyre must face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows, no matter what his future is.

Whether his deal is up right after 'Mania or a few months later, Drew McIntyre's future can become a hot topic on the red brand. This would lead to him failing to win the World Heavyweight Title after Damian Priest cashes in his Money in the Bank contract mid-match, just like Rollins did in 2015.

The Judgment Day member needs to redeem himself after a difficult few months. Priest could replicate the 'Heist of the Century' against the man who initially committed it and the man who always stopped him from cashing in. Of course, such a twist would send Drew McIntyre over the edge.

After years of his big moment being taken away from him in so many different ways, 'DM Hunk' will have had enough. McIntyre can quit WWE out of frustration on the RAW after WrestleMania 40. This would be a solid way to write the Scotsman off television if he doesn't re-sign.

What happens if Drew McIntyre quits WWE after WrestleMania 40?

From then on, multiple directions can be taken. WWE can use the realism of the situation to keep McIntyre off RAW for a while after WrestleMania, ideally until the two sides agree to a new deal. But even if that isn't the case, there might be time for one final feud for The Scottish Warrior.

The worst-case scenario would see Drew McIntyre leaving WWE for real after a summer feud against CM Punk. The company must ensure the two face off once the Straight Edge Superstar is ready to return. It would be a shame if that story was left unfinished after what happened between the two.

Should McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

