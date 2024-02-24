Elimination Chamber 2024 saw Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Randy Orton lock horns in a grueling six-man Chamber match.

While every superstar had their moments in the match, Drew McIntyre beat the odds to win the whole thing. With that, The Scottish Psychopath earned a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, Drew could be replaced by a 17-time champion against The Visionary. The superstar in question is The Rock.

As fans must be aware, The Brahma Bull has been at loggerheads with Seth Rollins, who has not taken The People Champion's return too kindly. The current World Heavyweight Champion has been firing verbal volleys at The Great One, even accusing him of misusing his power to influence bookings.

Hence, it shouldn't be a surprise if WWE goes on to book the duo for WrestleMania XL. The creative team could have The Rock join forces with The Bloodline to lay waste to Drew McIntyre, rendering him unable to compete at WrestleMania. Following that, The Great One could replace The Scottish Psychopath against Rollins, much to the shock of the WWE Universe.

However, these are mere speculations, and we will have to see how things unfold following Elimination Chamber 2024.

Seth Rollins says The Rock could return to Hollywood as he is not needed in WWE

As mentioned earlier, Seth Rollins has been taking shots at The Rock over the last few weeks.

The Visionary recently appeared on Good Morning Football to promote WrestleMania 40. Speaking on the NFL Network, the current World Heavyweight Champion claimed that The Great One isn't needed in WWE.

"Look it up, there's data behind that. Look at the numbers. Who has been on Monday Night RAW in the last ten years more than anybody? It’s me; it’s this guy. I get the credit, not him. So he can come in and take what he wants; he can take his little piece and go back to Hollywood and do his thing because we got this thing—we don’t need you. We love to have you, but we don’t need you, big guy," said Rollins. [H/T: WrestleZone]

While Drew McIntyre has earned a shot to challenge Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows, will he be able to make it to WrestleMania, or will The Rock replace him at the event? Only time will tell.

