Drew McIntyre’s real life best friend to help him win first title in 1098 days? Exploring the possibility 

On Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre has often expressed frustration over his inability to win a championship. The last title McIntyre held in the Stamford-based promotion was the WWE Championship in 2021. Since then, The Scottish Warrior has had multiple attempts, but not succeeded in his pursuit for gold in WWE.

However, in the coming weeks on WWE RAW, a current WWE Superstar could make his return and help Sheamus win his first title in 1068 days. The returning superstar in question is Sheamus. Since wrestling against Edge on WWE SmackDown last year, Sheamus has been absent from WWE due to an injury.

However, given The Celtic Warrior is seemingly cleared to return now, he could make an appearance on WWE RAW and help Drew McIntyre capture the tag team championship. While the angle is speculative, the suggested scenario could benefit both superstars equally.

First, it will help McIntyre as not only will he win a championship, but also have backup to face Damian Priest and his faction, The Judgment Day. On the other hand for Sheamus, this scenario works because The Brawling Brutes have been disbanded in his absence. And given McIntyre and Sheamus already share a great bond, they could form a superb tag team.

Drew McIntyre recently commented about what he will do to his rival if they meet in the ring

Over the past few months, Drew McIntyre had voiced his frustrations against many WWE Superstars. While McIntyre originally targeted Jey Uso after the latter's move to WWE RAW, CM Punk's return to WWE led to The Scottish Warrior feeling even more frustrated.

Recently during an interview, Drew McIntyre spoke about what he would do if he met Punk inside the ring. McIntyre said Punk is the most controversial guy, and he will keep going after him to see if he cracks. McIntyre said:

"CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return," McIntyre said. "Seems very positive right now, the crowd are certainly very positive. He's a huge star and I'm going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, and then I'll physically crack him. Easy peasy." [3:21 - 3:41]

A potential feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be very exciting to watch. However, before that takes place, both men will be focused on winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match which takes place on this Saturday.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.