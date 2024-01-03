Drew McIntyre to set his sights on popular WWE champion following recent loss? Exploring possibility of title run after 1143 days

On RAW: Day 1 this Monday, Drew McIntyre failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. This match was the Scotsman's second chance at Rollins' gold. However, despite the challenger's efforts, The Visionary ended the night as champion.

Hence, in the coming weeks on RAW, there is a chance Drew McIntyre could set his sights on another popular champion and potentially dethrone him. The man in question is Gunther. Heading towards WrestleMania 40, The Scottish Warrior could build an impressive resume and challenge The Austrian at WrestleMania.

Then, McIntyre could be booked to beat Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship. By doing so, WWE can ensure he wins a championship in front of a huge crowd, and they can also prepare Gunther for the next stage in his career, which is pursuing a world championship.

The last time Drew McIntyre won a title in WWE was on November 16, 2020, when he beat Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship on RAW. So it has been almost three years or 1143 days since his last title victory.

Wrestling Legend criticizes WWE's booking of Drew McIntyre after RAW: Day 1

From being a face to turning heel, the Scotsman has done a great job, which has been praised by many. However, this great performance from McIntyre hasn't gotten him a title yet.

Naturally, this is frustrating for McIntyre and the fans who expect to see him win a title. After The Scottish Warrior's recent loss to Seth Rollins at RAW Day 1, former WWE Writer Vince Russo criticized the promotion's booking of McIntyre.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said McIntyre's recent loss would leave him without a direction. He said:

“I don’t know, bro... what are we doing with Drew, bro. Now he’s gonna get even madder?” he said.

McIntyre might be frustrated because it's over three years since he has won a title. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it's an interesting scenario that would create quite a buzz if WWE booked it.