Drew McIntyre taking revenge for embarrassment 92 days ago? WWE Return feud explored

Drew McIntyre had the WWE fans at London’s O2 Arena ecstatic with joy when he appeared at Money in the Bank 2023. He returned after being absent from WWE TV for approximately 100 days.

Before Money in the Bank 2023, The Scottish Warrior’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39. He was in a triple-threat match against Gunther and Sheamus, with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Ring General overpowered Sheamus and McIntyre with powerbombs, securing the victory by pinning The Scotsman.

Now that he’s back, Drew McIntyre will reignite his feud with Gunther, and with Sheamus out of the way, this could be his opportunity to avenge himself. The IC Champion pinned him on the Grandest Stage of them All, and that is humiliating for any superstar. While the championship holds importance for the former WWE Champion, his motivations could be more powerful.

Currently, The Scotsman and WWE aren’t exploring a heel turn for him. The promotion will most likely build a story till SummerSlam 2023, where McIntyre will finish what Gunther started at WrestleMania 39.

Triple H revealed why Drew McIntyre was absent from WWE

When Drew McIntyre vanished from WWE TV, many wondered if it was due to his contract issues with WWE. Most reports revealed discrepancies between WWE and him regarding his creative direction and pay.

However, other reports revealed that McIntyre was battling a health issue when he performed at WrestleMania 39. Even though the health issue wasn’t disclosed, his absence from WWE TV was required. Nevertheless, he did keep fans’ minds at ease during his absence by continuously being a part of external WWE events such as the Special Olympics.

Following Money in the Bank 2023, Triple H explained the reason behind The Scottish Warrior's absence:

"He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed, so we did it, and here he is."

Currently, it seems that WWE and McIntyre are on the same page. Even Triple H revealed that he would like to have The Scottish Warrior perform in WWE throughout his pro-wrestling career.

