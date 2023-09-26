Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso and 4 other matches that must happen at WWE Fastlane 2023

Fastlane 2023 is the upcoming premium live event hosted by the company. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Surprisingly, despite being just two weeks away, WWE has yet to announce any matches for this event.

However, tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW may be the show where WWE finally unveils some of the matches for this highly anticipated event. With that in mind, let's explore five matches the company could announce for the Fastlane 2023 premium live event.

#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023

One potential match for Fastlane could be another showdown between Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. Last week, they faced each other in the main event, but McIntyre only secured the victory after interference from The Judgment Day.

The lack of a clean ending in their previous encounter might be an indication of another clash between them, possibly leading to Drew McIntyre's heel turn. If the company decides to have a rematch between these two, Fastlane could be the ideal location for it.

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Omos at Fastlane 2023

Another match that could be added to the Fastlane card is a first-time clash between Cody Rhodes and Omos. The potential reason for this match could be the hints WWE has dropped during recent live house shows, where The Nigerian Giant has been attacking and interfering in The American Nightmare's matches.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes is currently not involved in a specific storyline, which makes the prospect of a match between these two at the upcoming premium live event a possibility.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match

Another potential match for Fastlane 2023 could be a rematch between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Their last encounter was at Payback 2023, where Rollins defeated Nakamura to retain his title. However, after the match, Nakamura attacked Rollins off-air.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Nakamura is scheduled to respond to The Visionary's demand for a rematch. Not only that – it's possible that a Last Man Standing match could happen between Rollins and Nakamura at the upcoming event.

With the feud intensifying, it's highly likely that the company will soon announce a match between these two for Fastlane 2023.

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax for the NXT Women's Championship

Despite holding the NXT Women's Championship, Becky Lynch continues to play an active role on Monday Night RAW. The recent return of Nia Jax has opened up the possibility of a title match between these two, especially after Jax injured Rhea Ripley upon her comeback.

It appears that Nia is determined to dominate the women's division. With Ripley sidelined due to injury, a match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax is highly likely for Fastlane.

#1. Gunther vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship

Another title match that could be on the Fastlane card is a showdown between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa. This match has the potential to happen following Ciampa's recent statement on the Red brand. With The Ring General already asserting his dominance on RAW, a match against his former opponent would be an intriguing choice.

If WWE decides on this match, Fastlane 2023 could be the ideal location for it.