Edge's AEW signing will end his 24-year streak with WWE: What is it?

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, recently joined All Elite Wrestling. For those unaware, the Hall of Famer made his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023, where he saved Sting and Darby Allin from Christian Cage and his allies.

Tony Khan later confirmed Copeland would appear on this week's Dynamite besides making his in-ring debut on the October 10, 2023, edition of the Wednesday night program. The Hall of Famer's AEW signing is apparently set to break a 24-year streak he held in WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar has appeared in every major WWE game over the past two decades, starting from WWF Attitude in 1999 to WWE 2K23 this year. WWE 2K24 is reportedly set to be the next installment in the popular franchise. Copeland may not be included in the title because he is no longer part of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Due to the former Edge's AEW commitments, it's hard to imagine him being featured in WWE 2K24. This would break his streak of appearing in every significant WWE game since 1999.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the multi-time champion in All Elite Wrestling.

WWE has announced major segments after Adam Copeland's (Edge) AEW debut

The upcoming edition of WWE NXT is set to be one of the biggest shows for the developmental brand. For those unaware, John Cena, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman are scheduled to appear on the program next Tuesday.

The Cenation Leader is set to accompany Carmelo Hayes when he faces Bron Breakker in a singles match. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman will be on Breakker's side on Roman Reigns' instructions.

Asuka is booked for a singles match on NXT as she will take on Roxanne Perez. The American Nightmare will also make an appearance as he will make a major announcement on the show.

Many believe that WWE announced these segments to counter Edge's AEW in-ring debut on next week's Dynamite. The Rated-R Superstar will lock horns with Luchasaurus in a one-on-one bout on Title Tuesday. It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the white-and-gold show goes head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling's flagship program.

