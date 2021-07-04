Edge sends a heartwarming message to a fan

Edge is a well-respected and liked person backstage at WWE. Many wrestlers and crew members have described the WWE Hall of Famer as a considerate person. Since his return to the squared circle, fans have had a chance to see more of Adam Copeland as a person.

The WWE 24 episode on him completely pulled back the curtain on the Rated R Superstar and showed a kinder and more hardworking individual beneath The Ultimate Opportunist character.

The past two years have been extremely hard on the general population and fans often look to WWE Superstars for encouragement during these challenging times. It is important to note that many of these athletes that we see on screen are a huge source of motivation for millions across the globe.

Recently, a huge Edge fan, Marly, underwent a nine-hour operation. Her father posted a picture on Twitter with the aforementioned details and The Rated-R Superstar responded with some kind words of encouragement:

"Marly, I saw your dad's tweet about you having a nine-hour surgery around your brain stem which sounds so scary but I am so glad you're recuperating and he told me that you've been a fan of mine for half your life and you're 18 now. But I gotta say, hearing that, I'm a bigger fan of you. Way to go. Keep fighting, keep your head up. I know that all sounds cliche but stay strong and I don't know you, but I couldn't be more proud of you and I can tell your dad is too." Edge added, "So, hopefully, now that WWE is getting back on the road, maybe we can meet each other some day. I think that'd be pretty cool."

Edge is set to face Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

Match graphic for Edge Vs. Roman Reigns

A little over a week ago, Edge returned to SmackDown and attacked the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was Edge's first WWE appearance since WrestleMania, where he competed in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship but was unable to win the title.

After SmackDown went off the air, Edge was granted a match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank for the Universal Championship.

Who do you think will walk out of the encounter with the Universal Championship? Can The Rated-R Superstar finally win a World Championship again or is the Tribal Chief's reign going to continue? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

