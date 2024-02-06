Here’s your first look at the updated Elimination Chamber match card after WWE RAW this week.

Tonight’s edition of the red brand saw DIY survive a fatal four-way tag team match to advance to the finals of the tag team titles number one contendership tournament.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat The New Day, Imperium, and The Creed Brothers. They’ll meet Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate this Friday on SmackDown, with the winners advancing to the Elimination Chamber to face The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Next up, the Women’s Elimination Chamber match was officially announced. Becky Lynch qualified for the high-stakes match-up by beating Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW. The qualifying matches will continue next week as Liv Morgan takes on Zoey Stark. The winner gets to compete for Rhea Ripley's Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking of the world title, Rhea Ripley is set to defend it in her home country of Australia on February 24 in a match against Nia Jax. The match was made official by Adam Pearce tonight, after which Jax took out Ripley.

Below is the updated Elimination Chamber match card as of Monday, February 5:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate or DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan or Zoey Stark vs. 4 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Nick Aldis might make a blockbuster addition to Elimination Chamber match card on SmackDown

Nick Aldis is set to announce the new challenger to Logan Paul this Friday on SmackDown. The Maverick retained his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2024. The Prizefighter was attacked with a pair of brass knuckles by the referee, which led to his disqualification from the match-up.

It is possible Nick Aldis could set up a Men’s Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship this week on SmackDown. Ideally, the match would see Paul defend his title against Kevin Owens, Carmelo Hayes, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Cameron Grimes.

Sportskeeda will have the updated Elimination Chamber match card as it becomes official.

