Elimination Chamber record holder to qualify for the match tonight on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature a Last Chance Women's Battle Royal to determine the final star in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend. Interestingly, one of the names slated for the bout for tonight has an impressive record at the hellish structure.

The final female star to join the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday will be determined through a battle royal. The competitors include Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler. However, it looks like The Queen of Spades may have the biggest advantage and knowledge of them all.

For the 2020 Elimination Chamber event, Shayna Baszler joined Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan in the structure to determine Becky Lynch's opponent at WrestleMania 36 for the RAW Women's Championship. Shayna went on to make history as being the only competitor of the Chamber so far to have eliminated all of her opponents in the structure and with the most eliminations at five.

Due to her history in the Chamber, it's no wonder if she can rise on top of tonight's last chance match on WWE RAW.

If she can succeed in the Elimination Chamber, a simple battle royal will be easy for her. It has also been a while since Baszler was placed in a high-stakes match like the Chamber, so the company might consider adding her into the structure she's familiar with and guide the newcomers.

Which WWE RAW stars are already confirmed for the Women's Elimination Chamber match?

In the weeks leading up to the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, the Stamford-based promotion held several qualifying matches in both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown to determine the competitors of the Men's and Women's Chamber matches.

As of this writing, the only female RAW star in the Women's Chamber match is Becky Lynch. She was the first person to qualify after defeating Shayna Baszler on the February 5, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

The Judgment Day will also be present. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, while Rhea Ripley against Nia Jax for the Women's World Title. Drew McIntyre is also the only male RAW star who qualified for the Men's Chamber match.

What else to expect for tonight's WWE RAW?

Five matches are currently scheduled. Aside from the last-chance women's battle royal, Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes and Chad Gable vs. Ivar in a singles match. Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso, and R-Truth, The Miz, and #DIY vs. The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match.

It would be interesting to see who will be the final competitor of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.