Elimination Chamber to set up a major Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

In a few days, Toronto will play host to WWE Elimination Chamber, and there is a lot at stake. The outcome of the six-person men's and women's matches will determine two World Title matches at WrestleMania 41. But, what if there is more on the line? Could the Chamber Match set up a major tag team bout for The Show of Shows?

The answer to this question hinges on an Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. Should Big Mami Cool win, she will be in the Chamber alongside her good friend and Judgment Day stablemate Liv Morgan, effectively butting heads with Bianca Belair and Naomi who have also qualified. This could lead to a massive Tag Team Match at WrestleMania 41.

WWE has been hinting at this possibility since the RAW following the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. Back then, Jade Cargill was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair. However, now Triple H and Co. could move forward with The EST and Naomi taking on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

At this point though, it remains nothing more than speculation. It all depends on what happens at Elimination Chamber, and whether Raquel Rodriguez is successful in her qualifier tonight on WWE RAW.

Finn Balor also has an important Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight

Speaking of Raquel Rodriguez, her Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor also has an Elimination Chamber qualifying match tonight. The Prince has had a rough time over the last few weeks, but now he has been handed a shot at a possible World Title opportunity.

Interestingly, he got this opportunity thanks to Dominik Mysterio, despite tensions rising between the two lately. Now Balor will have to focus on his opponent for tonight, a former WWE Universal Champion like him, and his once arch nemesis, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

It will be interesting to see which veteran comes out on top. But, as is common knowledge, the hard work doesn't end there. The winner will still have to enter the brutal 'Chamber and be the last person standing if they want to book their ticket to WrestleMania 41.

