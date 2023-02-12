Estranged from the family, strips him of his Championship - 5 ways Roman Reigns could punish Jey Uso for his Bloodline betrayal

Jey Uso returned to WWE for the first time since The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event this week on SmackDown, and it appears that Roman Reigns saw his interaction with Sami Zayn.

Zayn betrayed The Bloodline, and now it seems that Jey Uso is still on talking terms with the former NXT Champion despite the fact that The Tribal Chief has to face him this coming weekend at Elimination Chamber.

The Usos will not be part of the show, but Jey Uso will definitely be punished for his actions when he returns to SmackDown.

#5. Jimmy and Jey Uso are both kicked out of Roman Reigns' family

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been a package deal for most of their careers, except when Roman Reigns was first pushing forward as The Tribal Chief, and Jey Uso was the man who stood in his way.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jey Uso told his brother that he didn't know if he was still part of The Bloodline, and Jimmy then lied to Paul Heyman about him not saying anything about it.

Roman Reigns watched the show from home and would have seen this interaction, so he's aware that both Jimmy and Jey Uso could be problematic to his Bloodline moving forward.

#4. Forced to face Sami Zayn one-on-one

Sami Zayn is the main problem here, but he could be seen as less of an issue after Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns could force Jey Uso to prove his loyalty to The Bloodline by facing off against Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match which would then be invaded by the group.

This would be the same kind of test that Zayn was put through several times, but it would be enough for Reigns to see that he only acknowledges him and that Sami Zayn is finally in their rear-view mirror.

#3. Forced to defend his Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to prove his loyalty

This week on SmackDown, Jey Uso proved that he cares more about his Tag Team Championship and his brother than about the issues in The Bloodline at present.

That means that The Tribal Chief could be quite harsh with his punishment and force him to defend the Championship alongside his brother.

There were originally rumors that Zayn and Kevin Owens would face The Usos at WrestleMania, and this could be how the match is set up. It would then leave Jey in a position where he would have to choose one way or another.

#2. Stripped of his Tag Team Championship

As noted, Jey Uso returned to SmackDown to defend his Championship, but he didn't want to return for his family. This is something that Roman Reigns would have picked up on, and he could decide that the punishment would be to take away his Championship and hand it to Solo Sikoa.

At WWE live events, Solo has been filling in for Jey Uso in his absence, and this could be pointed out by The Tribal Chief, who could make it clear that if he isn't in The Bloodline, then he can't be the Champion.

#1. Kicked out of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso hasn't walked out on his family. So far, he has only told a small lie in order to cover for his brother. Roman Reigns could decide that after the interaction he saw between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso this week on SmackDown, it's time for Jey to go.

After Sami Zayn's betrayal, it's easy to see The Tribal Chief making the decision to protect his family from another kind of betrayal. It's unclear what this will mean for Jey Uso heading into WrestleMania, but Reigns needs to show his power over his cousin.

How do you think Roman Reigns will punish Jey Uso for his betrayal? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes