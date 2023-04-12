Ex-champion who recently turned heel could play a major role during the WWE Draft 2023

Triple H recently announced on an episode of SmackDown that WWE Draft 2023 will occur in the near future. The Game also made it a point to mention that every superstar has a chance to be drafted, which caused some stir that NXT stars may also be called up, especially Bron Breakker.

The 25-year-old debuted on the developmental brand in 2021 and quickly captured the attention of many fans. Aside from his wrestling connection to the Steiner Brothers, Rick is his father, and Scott is his uncle, his powerhouse skill set has captured a lot of attention.

Bron feuded with Tommaso Ciampa, Santos Escobar, Dolph Ziggler, and Grayson Waller during his time on NXT. Breakker captured the NXT Championship for the first time in January 2022 from Ciampa. Although the former lost it three months later, he won back in April last year during RAW after WrestleMania.

Breakker recently lost the title to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver after being a champion for almost a year. The former champion then debuted a heel character after losing the championship, and it would be interesting to see how the new persona will perform on upcoming NXT shows.

Still, Bron Breakker's time in NXT proved what a championship run from him could look like. He showcased that he could defeat major talent for gold and would do everything in his power to get it back.

The 25-year-old could definitely play a major role if he is also part of the WWE Draft 2023, whether as part of a stable or an individual. His current run as a heel is also looking good, proving that he can easily take on any character once he makes it to the main roster.

Even without the WWE Draft 2023, Bron Breakker already wrestled in the main roster

Breakker is currently on the developmental brand as of this writing and will probably do so until he can seemingly tie the loose ends against Carmelo. Still, he has competed on the red brand multiple times.

Bron Breakker made his main roster debut on the March 7, 2022, episode of RAW. The former teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, but the latter team lost.

The following night on NXT Roadblock, Bron was unsuccessful in defending the title against The Showoff and Ciampa in a triple-threat match, and Dolph emerged victorious.

On last year's WWE RAW after WrestleMania, Bron and Ziggler had another one-on-one match for the NXT Championship. This time around, Breakker was successful against Dolph.

It would be interesting to see if Bron Breakker will indeed be part of the WWE Draft 2023, and which other surprises could be in store during the changes.

