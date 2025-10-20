  • home icon
Ex-WWE champion to return to RAW after 563 days & help Becky Lynch retain her title? Potential explored

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 20, 2025 11:02 GMT
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris [Photo: wwe.com]

Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri in Sacramento, California on RAW tonight. The veteran is the odds-on favorite to win the match and retain her title, but she might not do so alone.

As a heel, Lynch can pull out all the stops to ensure that she keeps the IC Championship. And she could receive help in the form of an unexpected ally who hasn't been seen on programming in 563 days. The former tag team champion in question last appeared on television on the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

Dupri could surprise Lynch by pushing her to her limits in the title match tonight on RAW. But, she could end up being distracted by a returning Omos, who could buy the champion enough time to take advantage of the situation and retain.

While this situation seems far-fetched, Omos and Lynch had a back-and-forth interaction on X/Twitter, where the Nigerian Giant offered his services to The Man after Rollins was betrayed and attacked by The Vision. Therefore, their subtle interaction on X might give rise to a dominant partnership on-screen.

However, this is only speculative as of this writing.

How did Becky Lynch react to Seth Rollins getting betrayed by The Vision?

After Rollins was taken out by Bron Breakker last week on RAW, Becky Lynch took to her X account to react to the betrayal. She had a brief statement about the turn of events:

"I’m gone for one week…"

Many had assumed that Becky Lynch had joined The Vision after she helped Rollins retain his title. However, she has remained away from the stable since losing to CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza. With Rollins now expected to take some time off due to injury, it seems like her involvement with The Vision has come to an end.

