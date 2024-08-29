Ex-WWE champion to suddenly turn heel in huge twist on RAW next week? Exploring the chances

WWE has numerous interesting storylines going on right now, but one of the more intriguing involves members of The New Day. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and the newcomer Odyssey Jones are all united, but there is clear tension in the air.

Xavier Woods, for whatever reason, doesn't seem to like Jones. He has said that he didn't like Kofi's unwillingness to communicate and feared Kingston was trying to replace the injured Big E. This was later corrected and the two talked things out, but their relationship remains tense. Many expect a heel turn from Woods soon, but there is a chance it goes in the opposite direction.

Instead of Xavier turning heel on Kofi Kingston, it could be the Boston native who turns heel and attacks his WWE partner. In fact, it could get even worse for Xavier, as Odyssey Jones may turn heel alongside Kofi. This could all go down on RAW next week.

There are a few reasons why this turn of events could make sense. For starters, Xavier Woods could be correct in that it was strange how Kofi and Odyssey were doing things behind his back and seemingly lacked open communication. It could be because both were up to no good.

Alternatively, Jones could be corrupting Kofi and he doesn't even realize it. The charismatic Odyssey could be poisoning the well, so to speak, making Kingston believe that Xavier is a bad guy and maybe even holding him back. While the move would be shocking, it could very well take place on WWE RAW next Monday.

Odyssey Jones and Kofi Kingston could heat up WWE RAW's tag team division

The New Day has been a staple in WWE's tag team scene for a decade now. While it has been an incredible ride and the duo, plus Big E, are all legends, there is an argument that can be made regarding how fresh The New Day is or isn't.

There is no denying that the duo of Odyssey Jones and Kofi Kingston would be completely fresh. The dynamic is different to anything else in the company at the moment and they obviously share on-screen charisma.

If the two do join the tag team ranks on RAW, they could add a lot to an otherwise lackluster division. Despite a ton of incredible talent, the World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh simply aren't in any tag team stories, nor are they defending their gold often.

If Kingston and Jones unite and receive a push, they can win the World Tag Team Titles. From there, the duo can feud with the likes of Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, The Wyatt Sicks, The Authors of Pain, the Latino World Order, and even The Awesome Truth.

