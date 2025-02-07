Ex-WWE star to rejoin the company and seek revenge against CM Punk on Hulk Hogan’s behalf? Exploring potential hint

Heading into the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk was confident that he would win the match and would get a title shot at WrestleMania 41. In one of his segments on RAW on Netflix, he had an interview with backstage reporter Jackie Redmond and went off script, taking a shot at WWE legend Hulk Hogan, saying that if the latter entered the Rumble, he would eliminate him and would end Hulkamania once and for all.

The Best in the World didn't get any heat backstage for taking a shot at Hogan, even though it seems that the two WWE stars don't like each other.

It appears that a former WWE star wants to fight CM Punk and get revenge on behalf of the WWE legend. This former star is Val Venis, who spent 11 years with WWE (1998-2009) and hasn't wrestled since 2019.

Venis took a shot at Punk through a message on social media, saying that he would love to return for one more match and beat up the Best in the World.

"I've already kicked CM Punk's a** and remain undefeated against Punk. I'd have zero problems stepping up to throw the communist Punk in the trash can where him and his insane political views belong, on behalf of Hulk Hogan," Val Venis wrote on X/Twitter.

However, as the Road to WrestleMania continues, it is unlikely that this match will happen anytime soon.

CM Punk takes a shot at John Cena for automatically qualifying for the Elimination Chamber

It appears that CM Punk didn't like the fact that John Cena automatically qualified for the Elimination Chamber. This is what The Best in the World said in the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, taking a shot at The Cenation Leader and making it clear that he would come after him in the Chamber.

"I’d be a liar if I told you I didn’t want to do anything with him. I’m crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match, at least on a big Raw on Netflix or something. It’s a big deal to me. If I win the Elimination Chamber, I main event WrestleMania. Even that is not a guarantee. I’m looking at the Chamber like, ‘Oh, Cena has a bye? He just gets to be in it?’ Okay, Mr. Budapest, I’m filming Matchbox Cars in Budapest. I’m gonna just disappear and I get a gift. I want to qualify for the Chamber so I could slap the shit out of John Cena. That might be my last opportunity to do so. Mania is obviously a big deal, I’m not putting that on backburner, but he’s already in it and he got a gift because he’s John Cena? I’ll qualify and come after him," Punk said. (H/T PWMania)

With both megastars entering the Elimination Chamber, a blockbuster match is expected on Saturday, March 1, when John Cena will seemingly make his last in-ring appearance in front of Toronto fans.

