Exploring 3 potential matches that could be added to WWE Elimination Chamber

The next WWE Premium Live Event, the Elimination Chamber, is fast approaching. It will take place two weeks from now, on Saturday, March 1, in Toronto, Canada.

So far, not all six participants in the respective men's and women's matches have been confirmed, with two spots still open. Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Logan Paul, and CM Punk have qualified for the Men's match.

The last two spots will be finalized Friday on SmackDown (Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest) and Monday on RAW (Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor).

When it comes to the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley have already advanced, and the fifth member will be either Naomi or the Women's US Champion Chelsea Green, who will collide Friday on SmackDown. The final spot will be covered by the winner of the Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez Qualifying match Monday on RAW.

That being said, with just two matches confirmed for Elimination Chamber, what other matches could Triple H and WWE Creative add to the official card?

#3. Lyra Valkyria issues an open challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the Elimination Chamber

The inaugural champion failed to enter the Elimination Chamber Match and now shifts her attention to defending her championship. Ivy Nile of The American Made has already emerged as a contender, still she has not been granted the match yet.

For her part, Lyra Valkyria could issue an open challenge at the premium live event, opening the way for a new storyline to be created, including the return of Becky Lynch or Trish Stratus.

#2. Bron Breakker could defend his title against Penta or AJ Styles

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker had backstage face-offs with both AJ Styles and Penta, teasing a future feud with both superstars.

As he hasn't defended his title in almost a month, a title match at the Elimination Chamber would make sense. Whether it would be against The Phenomenal One or the former AEW star remains to be seen, while Triple H and WWE Creative could make it a Triple Threat match, which would keep options open for a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't defended his United States Championship in a while

The Japanese superstar claimed the title back at Survivor Series in late November, but has defended it only once on live TV, on January 10. Thus, a title defense at the Elimination Chamber would be a likely scenario.

It remains to be seen who his potential opponent would be, but there are a few contenders who could step up and challenge Shinsuke Nakamura. One such name is former champion LA Knight, who could look to reclaim his title. Another is Damian Priest, who moved to SmackDown from RAW and wants to become champion again.

And just as in Bron Breakker's case, Shinsuke Nakamura could put his title on the line at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in a Triple Threat match against both LA Knight and Damian Priest.

That said, WWE will reveal more details about its plans for the remaining Chamber Matches on Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

