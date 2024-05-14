Exploring 3 reasons why WWE fans are furious about Jey Uso’s win on RAW

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, fans witnessed an intense bout between Jey Uso and Ilja Dragunov in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, culminating in the victory of The Yeet Master. While the crowd in attendance celebrated the victory of Jey, a different sentiment emerged on the internet, with the majority of fans expressing anger over the 38-year-old star's triumph.

Even the criticism of Jey Uso's victory on the latest edition of RAW is evident from the comments section of the Stamford-based promotion's latest social media post. Additionally, WWE's official YouTube video of the Jey vs. Dragunov match has higher dislikes as compared to likes.

In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why the WWE Universe is outraged about The Yeet Master's progress to the Semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

#3. Fans wanted a rematch between Gunther and Ilja Dragunov

One of the primary reasons behind fans' furious reaction to Jey Uso's victory was their anticipation of a possible rematch between Gunther and Ilja Dragunov in the Semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. The Stamford-based promotion itself teased this match during a backstage confrontation between The Ring General and The Mad Dragon just before the main event match.

Consequently, fans were highly anticipating Dragunov to win and face Gunther in the Semifinals of the tournament. However, this scenario did not materialize as Jey Uso emerged victorious instead.

This left fans furious that Jey's win deprived them of the highly anticipated rematch between Gunther and Ilja.

#2. Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov clean

Another possible reason that left fans frustrated regarding Jey Uso's victory on the latest episode of RAW was that he cleanly defeated Ilja Dragunov. There were no distractions or interferences during the main event which could have protected The Mad Dragon's momentum, further fueling fans' anger over Jey Uso's victory.

If there had been any sort of distraction, whether from the Imperium or any other heel WWE Superstar, fans could have argued that The Yeet Master's victory was achieved without hampering the former NXT Champion's momentum.

#1. Ilja Dragunov's main roster run has just started

During the 2024 WWE Draft, Ilja Dragunov was promoted to RAW after getting called up from NXT. The Mad Dragon's main roster journey has just begun, yet the Stamford-based company handed him a clean loss in the Quarterfinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Many people believe that this decision was not wise, especially considering the company's intention to seemingly book Gunther vs. Ilja shortly.

The loss of the former NXT Champion has now put him in a weaker position compared to the Imperium leader, as Gunther has already advanced to the Semifinals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, where he will be facing Jey Uso in order to secure a spot in the finals.

Apart from this, with a subsequent loss of momentum, it may now be more challenging for the Stamford-based promotion to grant The Mad Dragon any imminent championship opportunities.

