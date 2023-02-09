Fact or fiction: Did Sami Zayn embarrass himself in front of singer Axl Rose?

Rami Sebei, popularly known as Sami Zayn, is a huge fan of American musician Axl Rose. However, the Guns N' Roses lead guitarist denied giving an autograph to the WWE superstar. Fans were perplexed when they first heard such rumors but later realized there was truth to the statement.

In 2016, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn was a guest at the Talk is Jericho! podcast. Chris knew that Zayn was a music lover and asked him if he ever had the opportunity to meet Axl Rose. The 38-year-old star revealed that he did, but the once-in-a-lifetime occasion didn't go as planned.

During a Guns N' Roses show in Chicago, Sami Zayn got an entry backstage. Ron Thal was the guitarist for GNR at the time, and he insisted on Sami playing the instrument. In his fan craze, the WWE star rocked the floor with a frenzied dance which later became a source of embarrassment for Zayn.

Axl Rose would continuously try to calm Sami, but his advice fell on deaf ears. After the performance, Sami Zayn got the chance to meet the legendary frontman, but he geeked out so hard that the singer denied him the opportunity for a photo.

Guns N' Roses, formed in 1985, is regarded as one of the best bands of the modern generation. After winning multiple MTV Music Awards, it reached the pinnacle in 1993 when it was declared the Best Group in the World Music Awards. The current lineup consists of Axl Rose, accompanied by lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

Sami Zayn is scheduled to main event WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE was criticized for its booking of Sami Zayn during the years 2019-2020. The former Intercontinental Champion hit rock bottom as he struggled to portray his character or rack up wins. That was until he found his footing in The Bloodline and became a major source of drama on SmackDown.

Following his face turn at Royal Rumble, which garnered one of the loudest pops in the history of WWE, Zayn is set to fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. He has ditched his fun Honorary Uce side to become a dark personality bent on vengeance.

The Master Strategist is believed to be the reason for Cody Rhodes' WWE Title win at WrestleMania 39. But what if WWE pulls off a shocker at the upcoming event? A possible Rhodes vs. Zayn scenario will leave the crowd spoiled for choice.

