Fan attacks AEW star on live television

A fan attacked MJF at the end of AEW Dynamite

The final segment of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite saw Cody received 10 lashes at the hands of MJF. The heated segment saw MJF at his dastardly best as he took his time to dish out the shots. MJF refused to use his own belt and asked for Cody's instead, at the beginning of the segment, immediately drawing heat from the crowd.

When MJF was done dealing out the 10 lashes, Cody's friends and family gather around him in the middle of the ring to check on him. At this point, MJF hit Cody with a low blow before bolting from the ring and into the crowd. While MJF was standing at the top of the stairs, a fan attacked MJF and it was caught on television. MJF and Wardlow brushed the fan aside before he was taken down by security. You can check out the footage of the attack below:

MJF gets attacked by a fan at the end of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bMWkSeqm9y — altprowrestling (@altprowres) February 6, 2020

Cody will now face Wardlow in a Steel Cage match on Dynamite in three weeks. If Cody wins, he will face MJF at the AEW Revolution PPV.