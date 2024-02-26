Fan-favorite duo to dethrone The Judgment Day and win their first title on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility 

WWE RAW Superstars Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated New Catch Republic to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber last week. However, the heel duo may lose their gold to a popular duo on the latest edition of the red show.

The tandem in question is Awesome Truth. While R-Truth tried his best to become a part of The Judgment Day, it didnt happen as the faction betrayed him a few weeks ago. Since then, Truth and his Awesome Truth partner, The Miz, have been at loggerheads with the dominant group.

The post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW could see the babyface duo challenge The Judgment Day to an impromptu match for the Undisputed Tag Team Title. If true, the odds of Awesome Truth dethroning the current champions can't be ruled out.

For fans unaware, Finn Balor seemingly suffered an injury at Elimination Chamber 2024. Truth and Miz could take advantage of it to defeat The Judgment Day duo for the gold in a potential match on WWE RAW. Awesome Truth has never held a title in WWE. Hence, this potential angle could see them winning their first title together.

However, it must be noted that this is mere speculation, and fans will have to tune in to Monday's show to see how things unfold.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter heaps praise on WWE RAW star

Hall of Famer and Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Bill Apter recently praised R-Truth for his character work.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, the veteran said Truth was a terrific guy who deserved his recent push on RAW.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him." [12:25 onwards]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Will R-Truth finally have his redemption and dethrone The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

Do you want Awesome Truth to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.