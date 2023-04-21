Fans furiously react to John Morrison's controversial statement against Roman Reigns, Triple H, and others after boxing match

Former WWE star John Morrison recently made a controversial statement regarding Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and other WWE stars.

Morrison recently made his boxing debut, defeating Harley Morenstein via TKO in the third round of their five-round fight. In the aftermath of the victory, he spoke on the MMA Hour, where he took digs at multiple pro wrestling stars for not winning a real fight.

In reaction to Morrison's comments, fans on social media furiously responded and also hilariously trolled him for not mentioning the likes of Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle, with them being former UFC fighters.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

I’m AJ🤘🏻 @AJ_TikTok I love Jomo, but c’mon now lmao @wrestlelamia With all due respect….why leave out Riddle and Brock?I love Jomo, but c’mon now lmao @wrestlelamia With all due respect….why leave out Riddle and Brock?😂 I love Jomo, but c’mon now lmao

G H @Parasomnia0 @wrestlelamia But they can do something you can’t. Sell out arenas, which is why you ain’t there anymore. @wrestlelamia But they can do something you can’t. Sell out arenas, which is why you ain’t there anymore.

Stevie Mo @SteveV97 Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao Lmao he knocked out the guy that got famous for making a lasagna out of fast food. Get over yourself. twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… Lmao he knocked out the guy that got famous for making a lasagna out of fast food. Get over yourself. twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

Mami Ripley ( FAN ACCOUNT ) @Tribal_Chief999 Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao brotha Roman will superman punch him to sleep and CM punk been in the UFC he can do some damage 🫣🫣 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… brotha Roman will superman punch him to sleep and CM punk been in the UFC he can do some damage 🫣🫣 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

MG46 @13atrix13a22



BROCK LESNAR



OR



BOBBY LASHLEY



Not saying I would either but my point stands 🤣🤣🤣 Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao But u won’t fightBROCK LESNARORBOBBY LASHLEYNot saying I would either but my point stands 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… But u won’t fight BROCK LESNAROR BOBBY LASHLEY Not saying I would either but my point stands 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

beebs 😚 @wickedevetorres Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao when people talk like that it kinda pisses me off cuz like why are you discrediting the sport that gave you everything you have? twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… when people talk like that it kinda pisses me off cuz like why are you discrediting the sport that gave you everything you have? twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

SlappadabRo_WWE @SlappadaBRO_WWE

Didn't he knock out some creator? Funny how he didn't mention Brock Lesnar. Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao Morrison is getting a bigger head by the day.Didn't he knock out some creator?Funny how he didn't mention Brock Lesnar. twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… Morrison is getting a bigger head by the day. Didn't he knock out some creator? 😂 Funny how he didn't mention Brock Lesnar. twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

Sonic “The Constant” Heely Gang🐄 @HeelyGangLeader Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."



Source: MMA Hour John Morrison: "Lemme give you this, and it’s something to think … Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do…that’s win a real fight."Source: MMA Hour https://t.co/y1njHYSjao Roman, Cody, I wouldn’t take this if I were you two. A bit disrespectful quite frankly twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s… Roman, Cody, I wouldn’t take this if I were you two. A bit disrespectful quite frankly twitter.com/wrestlelamia/s…

What did John Morrison say about Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and others?

John Morrison had big words for Triple H, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. He also mentioned current AEW star, CM Punk, who has competed twice in the UFC.

Speaking on MMA Hour, Morrison also took digs at YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, KSI. He recently appeared at WrestleMania 39, in Logan Paul's corner for his match against Seth Rollins. Morrison said:

"Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, on Saturday I did something that none of them could ever do, and that is win a real fight. Su*kers. If KSI really wants to challenge himself, I can cut. I can get down to his weight class. I fought Harley at 212 pounds because I was trying to stay big, I can get down to his weight no problem. I'll tune him up and he'll be up there looking at the lights. They will give him the King Kong Bundy 100-count."

Morrison was released by WWE in 2021 after re-signing with the company in 2019. He briefly appeared in AEW and competed in matches against Samoa Joe and Miro. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently competing on the independent circuit.

Would you like to see John Morrison compete against KSI in a boxing match? Sound off in the comment section.

