Female ex-WWE star once called Roman Reigns her "BAE" in a viral Twitter post

In the modern era, Roman Reigns is one of the biggest superstars in WWE. After spending years trying to find the right character, Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief has earned him the recognition he and WWE always wanted. However, even before his current run, the 38-year-old was always destined for big things.

Since his Shield days, Reigns was viewed by WWE as the next face of the company after John Cena. The Tribal Chief has since cemented his place at the top of the ladder with the massively popular heel gimmick and a record-breaking world title run. Despite being a heel, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion receives love from the fans. Superstars backstage are also seemingly fond of the star.

A proof of the same would be a viral post from Sasha Banks in 2014. On Twitter, Banks posted a collage of photos including her and Roman Reigns. The former WWE Superstar captioned the photo, "Bae and I," in a post that garnered massive attention from fans online.

Check out the tweet by Sasha Banks below:

Expand Tweet

Based on the post, it seems Banks and Reigns are good friends and share a great bond.

WWE legend says the promotion has a lot in store for Roman Reigns

The last time Roman Reigns was on television, he was involved in a feud with Jey Uso. Since defeating his cousin, the feud between the two seems to have cooled down. While Reigns has not made any televised appearances in recent times, Jey is currently on RAW.

However, this does not mean SmackDown lacks superstars for Reigns to feud with when he returns. As per WWE legend Dutch Mantell, the promotion has more opponents for Reigns compared to one and a half years ago.

“I think they got a lot of….they have just increased Roman Reigns’….his opponents, I mean, a lot in the last two weeks because I’m a big fan of Gunther but that’s much much later. They got Cody sitting in the wings, now LA Knight. So, he’s got a lot of opponents. They got at least six months of opponents right there that they didn’t have a year and a half ago. Hell, they didn’t have anybody but Drew McIntyre.”

While there is no clear update on WWE's plan for Reigns, he is likely to return around Survivor Series and deal with Jimmy Uso, who recently expressed his desire to return to The Bloodline. It remains to be seen who he will feud against heading into Survivor Series.