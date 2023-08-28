Female star to cost Rhea Ripley her title at WWE Payback 2023? Analyzing the potential

WWE Payback 2023 is just days away, and the card has started to take shape. One of the most anticipated bouts for the event will see the reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defend her coveted belt against Raquel Rodriguez.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has been extremely dominant for months now. She won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 and has held onto the gold ever since, defeating the likes of Candice LeRae, Natalya, Indi Hartwell, and Zelina Vega in both title and non-title bouts.

Still, Raquel Rodriguez will be Rhea's biggest challenger, both literally and figuratively. Raquel is a major threat to The Nightmare's title reign. Beyond that, Ripley has made a handful of enemies, and one such foe could end up costing Rhea her belt. That individual is NXT's Lyra Valkyria.

Lyra is one of the top female stars on NXT and should be a major hit on WWE's main roster in the future. Rhea even praised her, almost guiding her after a match they had against each other. Things went south, however, when Valkyria challenged Ripley to stop helping Dominik Mysterio win matches.

In what may be a fun twist, Lyra could cost Rhea her title. Doing so would give the WrestleMania star a taste of her own medicine. Ripley would be furious that somebody dared cost her the bout, which is likely exactly what Dirty Dom's opponents feel. Naturally, that is Lyra's entire point to begin with. Raquel could end up with a title in the process.

WWE Payback's card is likely nearly complete

While that bout is one of the most anticipated on the Payback card, four other matches have been confirmed for the event. This includes two other title matches, a bout with a major stipulation, and a grudge match between two cocky stars.

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style shockingly attacked The Visionary, quickly making things personal.

Meanwhile, the cocky Austin Theory will attempt to regain his United States Championship from Rey Mysterio. Additionally, the arrogant but popular LA Knight will take on the equally egotistical The Miz.

The final bout currently announced for WWE Payback is months in the making. Trish Stratus will go one-on-one with Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. Beyond these bouts, Cody Rhodes will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect, making for an exciting night of action and intrigue.

