Female star to help Jey Uso win the Undisputed Universal Title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

As the saga unravels, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso appears to be the conclusion for the Bloodline.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa launch some early jabs at The Usos. Even though Jimmy Uso suffered serious injuries, the evening did not go in Reigns and Sikoa's favor since Jey surged at them later and gave them a payback. Jey then went on to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title. Now, what transpire at SummerSlam?

Although it hasn't been confirmed, rumors suggest that Jey Uso will compete against Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. A new chapter could begin at the Premium Live Event if Anoa'i family member Tamina possibly returns and assists the former Right Hand Man in defeating Reigns.

Tamina may return to even the odds because it has been predicted that Jimmy Uso will be sidelined for a while to cure his on-screen injuries, and Roman Reigns still has The Enforcer by his side.

Jey will probably fail to topple The Tribal Chief at The Biggest Party of the Summer, at least without assistance. However, for the story to advance, WWE would need to do something different with The Usos, and a return of the former 24/7 Champion would allow the Bloodline drama to continue while also allowing her to flourish on the blue brand.

If Tamina does make a comeback and helps Jey defeat his Reigns at SummerSlam, it will have a significant impact on everyone involved.

Will Jey Uso dethrone Roman Reigns?

Publicity is the one thing that WWE values above all else. They would gain that if Jey Uso pins Roman Reigns again and wins the WWE Undisputed Championship. But would that publicity be worthwhile in the long run?

The Tribal Chief had been undefeated for nearly four years before Jey's pin, and he had held the Undisputed Championship for 1,051+ days. That is the value the WWE has placed on Roman Reigns.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Jey Uso was the first person to pin Roman Reigns. This call back would be incredible for long-term storytelling.

It wouldn't be the same if Roman Reigns walked onto the Grandest Stage next year without the Championship. His present reign has made it the most coveted championship in the company. Keeping the belt at such a high level as WrestleMania comes around next year would be enormous for the company.

Given that there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may face Reigns again at WrestleMania 40, it would be momentous for Rhodes to finish his story and put a stop to Roman Reigns' generational reign at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

