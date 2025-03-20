Female star to rejoin WWE after 3-year absence as Uncle Howdy’s new manager on SmackDown? Next Wyatt Sicks member explored

WWE Superstar Uncle Howdy created an instant impact by returning to the company as part of The Wyatt Sicks faction. Alongside Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis, the former Bo Dallas is on a mission to cleanse the company’s roster. Interestingly, there is a chance that the eerie faction could now get JoJo Offerman as its new manager.

Offerman was engaged to the late Bray Wyatt and the couple had two children together. The 31-year-old was released from WWE back in 2021 after working as a backstage interviewer, and a ring announcer. Offerman was shifted to these roles after being signed as a wrestler in 2013 and being featured on the Total Divas show. Her latest appearance came when she showed up in AEW as a ring announcer in January 2025.

Speaking in a virtual setup for the Southern Wrestling Autographs, the LA native said that she would love to return to pro wrestling, but as a manager. Interestingly, the late Bray Wyatt’s former fiance also named Uncle Howdy’s faction, The Wyatt Sicks, as one of her preferences for the managerial role. She also highlighted that she could also start a stable of her own.

“I would love to say Wyatt Sicks but then at the same time, I feel like that'd be a lot and they have so much going on that I wouldn't want to disturb that. But, I don't know. I feel like - start a new faction. Why not? Don't ask me who I want in it. That'll take me some time." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H and his team could bring Offerman back to the Stamford-based promotion and make her The Wyatt Sicks’ new manager if things work out among the participants. She could act as a mouthpiece for the stable and also send messages to its targets. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Uncle Howdy has been cleared for action again

Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks have been away from WWE TV for several weeks now. The eerie faction was feuding with The Final Testament before the latter stable disbanded after WWE released Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain in February 2025. At the same time, Bo Dallas also suffered an undisclosed injury for which he had to take time out.

The 34-year-old has reportedly been cleared for in-ring competition once again and thus, The Wyatt Sicks could make a return soon. Moreover, the eerie faction also recently announced that their family is now “whole” via its ‘Kintsugi’ page, which could mean that Alexa Bliss could make her next appearance with The Wyatts as well.

So far, Uncle Howdy hasn’t announced or hinted at who would be his next target. However, the glitch effect associated with The Wyatt Sicks has been noticed twice on the screen when Little Miss Bliss was in the frame. Thus, there is a chance that the faction could also be targeting Lexi for betraying The Fiend.

It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Bliss and Howdy.

