Female star once told Brock Lesnar she could whoop his a** backstage at a WWE show: How did he react?

Even when not competing inside the ring, Brock Lesnar is still one of the most intimidating figures in the pro wrestling business. While most up-and-coming performers might be hesitant to confront The Beast, former WWE competitor Aerial Monroe is not one of them.

Monroe wrestled in WWE on a few occasions, including locking horns with former women's champion Nia Jax on an episode of RAW in August 2016. In a podcast, she recounted confronting Lesnar backstage in the Stamford-based company.

During an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Monroe claimed that she told Lesnar she could whoop his a** backstage at a WWE event. After seemingly being disgusted with how some of her peers would gush over Lesnar whenever he passed by, the former All Elite Wrestling star decided to speak to The Beast.

"I see Brock Lesnar, and every time he walks past, all the extras [say], 'Hello, sir. Hello, sir. Hello, sir.' Acting like they got some wedges, acting all stuck up and stuff. I'm like, 'He's just a regular person. Stop bothering this man.' I walked up to him like, 'Hey, Brock, right?' He's like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'I just want to let you know I can whoop your a**.' The fact that I had the b**** to say that because I was like, 'I'm gonna make him laugh," said Monroe, describing her conversation with Lesnar.

Monroe added that Lesnar had a bland response to her claim:

"Because obviously, he was so pissed off with everybody stopping him 24/7, and he's like, 'That's funny. What's your name?' I was like, 'Oh, I'm Aerial.' He's like, 'Oh, okay. I'll remember that. You can whoop my a*s?' I was like, 'Yeah, I can whoop your a*s.' He was like, 'Okay. Okay,' and he walks off." [H/T The Sportster]

Monroe mentioned she could tell Brock Lesnar was fed up with everyone's pretenses backstage.

Brock Lesnar's next appearances revealed?

Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming after his victory over Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023. However, he is expected to make several appearances for the company this summer.

Brock Lesnar is currently being promoted for the following WWE RAW episodes, according to PWInsider:

July 3, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland

July 17, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia

July 31, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

The 10-time WWE world champion's rumored appearance on the July 31 episode of RAW has led to speculation that he could set up his third match against Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The high-profile event is set to take place on August 5.

