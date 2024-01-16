Female WWE star to quit SmackDown due to Nick Aldis' attitude towards her? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has taken a different approach as WWE SmackDown's General Manager. While some are more lenient with their approach, he has seemingly decided to be more hands-on and straightforward with his thoughts and actions. While fans seem to like his firm leadership, some of his superstars do not.

One of the guests on last week's WWE The Bump was Nick Aldis, who answered some questions fans sent through social media in one segment. One inquiry that slipped in was from SmackDown's Zelina Vega, who requested a title shot from the general manager. He replied that she would have to earn it the right way, but she didn't like his answer and has since had a back-and-forth with the authority figure. However, it looks like their altercation won't end yet.

Nick Aldis recently went on Twitter to wish Jinder Mahal good luck before the latter's World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. The former also hinted that The Modern Day Maharaja is overlooked on RAW, which won't happen on the blue brand. While the message was positive, Zelina Vega replied in disbelief about the offer.

Due to Nick's reluctance to hand Zelina a title shot, it's possible that she could consider switching brands and joining the Monday show instead. While the Friday show's boss hasn't been paying close attention to her, Adam Pearce seemingly believes she has already earned a title shot.

With the recent events this week, Jinder may consider moving to Smackdown after a promised title opportunity. This move could further enrage Zelina and push her to leave the Friday show. She could even open a meeting with the WWE RAW General Manager.

Which WWE Superstar also landed on Nick Aldis' bad side?

Nick joined the SmackDown roster in October 2023

Unsurprisingly, Nick's strong leadership is not welcomed by all of his roster. One of the stars he clashed with who is not too happy with his decision-making is Roman Reigns.

Both men first clashed after Nick decided to create a triple threat match with Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight on SmackDown to determine Roman's next challenger for the Undisputed Championship at WWE Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief was also unhappy that Aldis did not take Roman's approval about Solo Sikoa going one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Things only heightened when Nick decided to place Roman in a four-way match against Randy, AJ, and Knight at Royal Rumble after the champion interfered during the triple threat match. Last week, Aldis also put The Bloodline against Orton, Styles, and Knight, but Roman wasn't present for the show.

Did Adam Pearce take a shot against Nick Aldis?

Nick's counterpart, Adam Pearce, has also begun using social media to get his message across. However, he's practicing this technique to his rival. On X/Twitter, Pearce shared that rookie GMs who conduct business on social media lack business acumen and professional respect, clearly taking a shot at his SmackDown counterpart.

It would be interesting to see what else will occur in Nick's time as the SmackDown General Manager.

