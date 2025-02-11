Female WWE talent to join Gunther as Imperium’s manager on the road to WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has held the title since WWE SummerSlam 2024, performing as a ruthless heel on RAW. Recently, The Ring General made it to the headlines as Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso's official pick for the world title match at WrestleMania 41. He also went viral after footage of him lambasting a trainee WWE Superstar emerged.

WWE has been heavily promoting its upcoming reality show, LFG (Legends & Future Greats). The show will feature various legends, like The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and others, who will transform a pro wrestler into a superstar, making them a perfect fit for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The latest episode of RAW showcased new trailers with major stars making cameos and interacting with the upcoming rookies. One of the clips featured World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who asked one of the female recruits, Zena Sterling, why she wanted to become a WWE star. She expressed her desire to be the best and inspire people.

The Ring General reacted to her statement, suggesting she would need to find someone who wants to see a Barbie.

“Maybe you start to find some grit in yourself, because nobody cares if you wanna try to be the best here — nobody cares, nobody wants to see Barbie.”

The comments also drew a reaction from Zena, who thought Gunther took a liking to her.

"Chat I think Gunther likes me."

Following this incident, there’s a chance Gunther could recruit the 20-year-old female prospect as the newest member of his Imperium faction on his way to WrestleMania. The Ring General needs to ensure he retains his title at Showcase of Immortals, and adding a member to his stable could help him.

Triple H might see her potential and make a major move to promote her to a significant role on the main roster alongside the champion. While Imperium as fans know it, no longer exists on the main roster since Ludwig Kaiser and The Ring General have gone their separate ways after eliminating Giovanni Vinci from the group, both Kaiser and Gunther remain on amicable terms and could re-form their group to take on Jey Uso. Even if not now, the star could look to recruit a female superstar to the stable, and he may have seen potential in Zena.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely speculative, and how Gunther will respond to Zena’s comments about him remains to be seen.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther promises Jey Uso that his time leading up to WrestleMania 41 will be hell

2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has finally decided whom he will face at WrestleMania 41. This week’s edition of RAW saw The Yeet Master finally reveal his choice for the Show of Shows.

Following Uso's selection of The Ring General, the latter issued a bone-chilling warning to The Yeet Master. He posted a video on social media proclaiming that Jey made a selfish move by challenging him at 'Mania, as he is attempting to tarnish his legacy. Gunther also noted that the former Intercontinental Champion is a mid-card superstar and not a main eventer.

The Ring General concluded his rant with a warning, telling fans that Jey Uso will pay for his mistakes and that the 10 weeks leading to WWE WrestleMania 41 will be a living hell for him.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, it will be fascinating to see how the Triple H-led creative team makes the World Title bout between Gunther and Jey more engaging and personal for the fans.

