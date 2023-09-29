Feud to determine The Judgment Day's next challengers to begin on WWE SmackDown tonight? Why it's possible

The Judgment Day has been on a roll since beating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have defended their titles on multiple occasions, and the duo have looked good in doing so. This has led to questions about who will challenge them next.

While there are a plethora of teams who would like to win gold, The Judgment Day might find their next set of challengers on SmackDown. On this week's episode of the blue brand, Bobby Lashley is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Given Waller's reputation, the segment could lead to a tag team match between Street Profits and Waller & Austin Theory.

This potential match between the two teams could determine who would challenge Judgment Day next. The angle also aligns with the fact that, given what happened last week, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will be eager to prove their worth to Bobby Lashley. Challenging The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles would be the best way of doing the same.

Regardless of whom they face, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be eager to keep their reign as champions intact.

Top WWE faction claims The Judgment Day's time is over

On RAW and SmackDown, The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are two of the most popular factions. However, in terms of activity, the former supersedes the latter. On Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day have involved themselves in various feuds which has led to every member of the faction winning a title.

While they are currently on the top in WWE, as per a popular faction, their time may be up. During their appearance on WWE's The Bump, Montez Ford credited Judgment Day, but also added their time has come to an end. He said:

"Deservedly so," Ford praised The Judgment Day. "But that time has come to a glorious end, my friend."

Check out what the Street Profits said in the video below:

Given Bobby Lashley is not very happy with them, the Street Profits will give their best on SmackDown to get on Lashley's good side. If they could challenge Judgment Day and potentially win the Tag Team Championships, Street Profits would have done enough to gain Lashley's trust back and establish themselves as the next top faction in WWE.

Who do you think the next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Titles will be? Sound off in the comments section below.