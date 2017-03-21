Film Preview: Heel Kick!

This film about 'unprofessional wrestling' is sure to hit you in the funny bone!

by Riju Dasgupta Preview 21 Mar 2017, 23:13 IST

Can these two clowns main event Wrestlemania?

It’s not a big budget production. It has no established stars to attract fans instantly. Heck, it’s relying on you for finances (through crowd funding), so that the filmmakers can get it out to as many cities as they can. There is no glitz, no glamour and no WWE corporate machine pumping money into this.

Where Heel Kick! Succeeds, however, is in being able to tell the story of two good for nothing backyard wrestlers that aspire to be the biggest thing in the world of professional wrestling and headline Wrestlemania. Fed up with their laziness and general douchebaggery, the brother of one of the actors urges these boys to either join a wrestling school to follow their dreams or move out of the house forever. So, the protagonists embark on their dream but find out that the road to their ambition is filled with many bumps. Yes, painful wrestling bumps.

Shot in documentary format, the film chronicles the life of these two goofballs in a stupid, nihilistic and entertaining way. Starring Chris Wilcox and Danny Mac, this is a comedy that fans of professional wrestling should relish with its allusions and innuendos. As for those who are unfamiliar with professional wrestling? We daresay they will have more of a challenge in following the film's proceedings. Here's the trailer for the movie.

As one character says in the trailer itself, ‘I think it may be tougher than you guys think. It's two of the toughest jobs. Famous actor and pro athlete’. The filmmakers are obviously big fans of sports entertainment and have invested a lot of time and effort into this passion project. We must admit, the trailer did make us chuckle quite hard.

The two wrestlers may have had a rough ride to their dreams, but it is filled with interesting detours and segues, dealing with different aspects of wrestling. From creating characters in video games to cutting promos to even taking bumps, these wrestlers are in for ‘the ultimate thrill ride’ (yes, we used WWE’s line). As wrestling fans, we owe the filmmakers one watch. Maybe even a donation, at this location: http://www.heelkickmovie.com/blog/.

The dreams of the characters may never come true. Let's hope those of the filmmakers do.

