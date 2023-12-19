Finn Balor and Damian Priest to drop their titles against popular duo in 2024? What could be in store for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on this week's Monday Night RAW. While the duo could finish the year as champions, their faith could quickly turn as another set of challengers could step up next year.

The Judgment Day has had a majorly successful run as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on RAW. After getting over the initial tensions between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, they have continuously retained the titles. This was recently seen on the December 18, 2023, episode of RAW, wherein the champions defeated the Creed Brothers. Now that The Judgment Day has defeated the newest duo, it is possible that the Alpha Academy could step up against Damian and Finn next year.

Alpha Academy has also been one of the most active tag teams on RAW's roster, and they have also become a fan favorite. The entertaining duo of Chad Gable and Otis added Maxxine Dupri with them earlier this year and Akira Tozawa just a few months ago.

Despite their comedic characters, they have showcased their skills time and time again. The Alpha Academy duo could bring a fresh look to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles after it was held by more serious competitors in recent months.

Alpha Academy has also proven itself to be championship material. They are the former RAW Tag Team Champions, and Chad Gable has also proven himself to be a masterclass performer after his stellar performance against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. This shows that if the duo become champions, they could also serve as mentors for younger stars they will face, like the Creed Brothers.

The female members of both groups could also feud with each other as well. Maxxine suffered a vicious loss against Rhea Ripley in a singles match on RAW, and this could be enough fuel for Dupri to seek revenge against The Eradicator and even lead to a title match.

Did Alpha Academy take a shot against The Judgment Day?

Alpha Academy is no stranger to being champions.

A couple of the top groups in WWE have struggled with communication and teamwork. The Judgment Day may have gotten over their differences now, but it is still not guaranteed how long that will last. On the other hand, The Bloodline has also experienced some tensions after Jey Uso left.

In a previous tweet by Chad Gable, he expressed that while other stables have been falling apart on the main roster, the Alpha Academy continues to be united. He even stated that the group has not even "peaked."

What to look out for on WWE RAW's January 1, 2024 episode?

WWE will kick off the new year with a "Day 1" special edition of RAW on January 1, 2024. Four exciting title matches are expected for the first Monday Night RAW episode of 2024. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile, Becky Lynch will go against Nia Jax, and the number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be determined when Natalya and Tegan Nox face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a title eliminator match.

It would be interesting to see what does 2024 brings for The Judgment Day after a challenging 2023.

Are you excited about the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW next year? Sound off in the comments section below!