Finn Balor and Damian Priest to lose their tag titles on RAW? Exploring possible betrayal

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have come a long way in the last few weeks. While some time ago, it felt like the duo would be the reason for a split within The Judgment Day, Balor and Priest went on to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on RAW. Since then, the two have been formidable together and have amassed some good wins.

However, there is a chance that on tonight's RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest could lose their tag team titles. At the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, The Judgment Day members will defend their titles against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. While the Canadian duo might not pose the biggest threat, interference from a familiar face could cause Balor and Priest their titles.

The face in question is JD McDonagh. For quite a while now, McDonagh has been doing his best to join The Judgment Day. However, apart from Finn Balor, no one seems to be accepting the Irish wrestler. Instead, Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day have been trying to recruit other superstars like Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Carmelo Hayes.

Hence, WWE could book an angle where JD McDonagh is frustrated with The Judgment Day, and this frustration could lead to him costing Finn Balor and Damian Priest their tag titles. While this angle is speculative, if WWE wants to spice things up, this could be the perfect scenario. It would also give McDonagh the attention he needs.

Finn Balor recently complimented a Judgment Day member

Since making his debut in WWE, Dominik Mysterio has had a tremendous rise. While initially, there were a few criticisms about Dominik, he proved his doubters wrong by becoming one of the biggest heels in WWE. Recently, Finn Balor complimented Dominik Mysterio and spoke about his growth.

During an episode of the Cheap Heat podcast, Balor called Mysterio "a different animal." He also mentioned that while Dominik has shown great improvement with his promo skills, the 26-year-old's in-ring skills have improved as well. Complimenting his fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor said:

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental."

While many would agree with Balor on his assessment of Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day overall has grown in strength. On RAW right now, every member of the heel faction has a championship belt. It will be interesting to see how long The Judgment Day can hold its spot as one of the strongest factions in WWE.