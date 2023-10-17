Finn Balor and Damian Priest to be stripped of their titles on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor and Damian Priest recently reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. However, they may have to drop their gold by the end of this week if new SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis doesn't approve of their controversial win.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso became the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after defeating Priest and Balor at Fastlane 2023. Unfortunately for Rhodes and Uso, they failed to retain their titles in a rematch against The Judgment Day on the October 16, 2023, edition of RAW. However, Aldis might have something to say about their status as double champs.

It has been rumored for months that WWE wants to separate the tag team titles. Last week, Triple H introduced general managers for both brands and said they would be calling the shots. With this in mind, Nick Aldis could insist that since The Judgment Day mainly appears and defends their titles on RAW, they should relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The blue brand is slowly rebuilding its tag team division, with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory being the latest additions. Having an exclusive title for the Friday night show could elevate the brand's tag team scene and allow more tandems to feature in prominent roles.

Why did Damian Priest and Finn Balor regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title?

The scene of this week's RAW main event

Last week on SmackDown, Jey and Cody defended their titles against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. However, they also came face-to-face with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. This week on RAW, Jimmy interfered during Rhodes and Jey's match, costing them their title.

Rhodes and Jey possibly lost the titles to avoid crossing paths with The Bloodline, as Roman Reigns and his stablemates already have their hands full with LA Knight and John Cena.

There are also tensions between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Damian Priest and Finn Balor winning back the gold could create a storyline for Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso that could culminate in a tag title match at Crown Jewel or even Survivor Series 2023.

How did Damian Priest react to The Judgment Day's latest title win in WWE?

It was noted that Rhea Ripley put a bit of pressure on Damian Priest and The Prince to win back the tag team gold, just like she did after Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship. After the win, Priest shared that the group would celebrate their major victory on RAW.

It would be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day.